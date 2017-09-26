JPEG Licensed Electricians Promote Electrical Safety by Providing Electrical Services in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --JPEG Licensed Electricians is staffed with expert electricians to help promote electrical safety by increasing employee awareness of the electrical hazards that may exist in a commercial space.



The modern office environment has changed dramatically in recent years as a result of new office technologies and an increased reliance of electrical equipment. Improper use of this workplace equipment can cause serious hazards leading to shock and burn injuries.



'Electrical hazards that occur in a commercial setting are usually a result of faulty or defective equipment, unsafe installation, or misuse of equipment - specifically extension cords, power strips and surge protections,' says one of the experts at JPEG.



It is, therefore, the time to review workplace electrical safety practices. Effective electrical safety programs increase safety awareness, provide established safety guidelines, and ensure the proper tools and techniques that are used to mitigate the risks associated with electrical safety hazards.



Awareness of electrical hazards is critical to preventing accidents and creating a safer work environment. Following a basic safety guide can help ensure one's safety and the safety of those around him and her.



At JPEG Licensed Electricians, the experts are all fully licensed and certified to carry out electrical services in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Cooper City, Davie, Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches, and Weston, Florida.



The experts possess the potential skills to install, connect, test, and maintain electrical systems for such purposes as lights, power, and air conditioning. The services are available for residential, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas already mentioned.



With 15 years of experience, they are consistently evolving and growing as the staff is upgrading themselves with the latest technology available in the electrical industry. Bringing the latest technology, they strive to add excellence to the overall projects of repair and servicing.



About JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting

JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting is a family owned and operated electrical company. They install, connect, test, and maintain electrical systems for such purposes as lights, power, and air conditioning.