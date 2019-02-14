JPEG Licensed Electricians Specializes in Electrical Repairs in Plantation and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --Whether it is a domestic or commercial operation, disruption of electricity makes life unbearable. There are specific tasks that cannot be performed without power. This is where electrical repairs become all the more relevant than anything else.



JPEG Licensed Electricians recognizes the significant disruption a sustained power outrage has one life. Experts working closely with utilities and licensed to electrical contractors to ensure storm-damaged homes are reconnected safely to avoid the risk of an electrical shock of fire or further property damage.



Severe storms can cause widespread damage to power lines and hydro poles owned by the utility. The technicians from JPEG Licensed Electricians bring in their experience and expertise to the table to make necessary repairs.



The licensed electricians can be hired to do residential electrical repairs. They will take out permits with Electrical Safety Authority so that inspection can occur and an official record of the work is generated.



At JPEC Licensed Electricians, the high skilled electricians have been installing lighting, fans, switches, and power points. Fast, efficient, and friendly, the servicemen are second to none when it comes to electrical repairs in Plantation and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



When it comes to appliance repair, the technicians are all set to repair the things with their flat rate. At some time it may become essential to rewire a single or an entire home. The technicians are proficient to save the clients as much time and money as possible. The highly qualified staff will deliver a free estimate of works required and make sure all of their work comes with their approval guarantee and unlimited warranty.



Before offering any service, they inspect the whole system and if necessary repair the sub panel. It is an additional panel separated from the main panel that can be used to add circuits. At JPEG Licensed Electricians, the technicians evaluate the needs and service and install subpanels for the power requirements.



About JPEG Inc.

JPEG Inc. is a licensed and insured electrical company that has been serving the residents of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, and Sunrise FL for more than 15 years now. The company has the right electricians, equipment and experience to get any electrical task done right the first time and that too at a reasonable price.