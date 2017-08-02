JPEG Offers Top-Notch Electrical Services with Expert Electricians in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation, Florida

Cooper City, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2017 --Proper maintenance of electrical devices can save a lot of one's pocket. Finding a professional electrical contractor is, therefore, the need of the hour to minimize electricity bills. One can seek valuable suggestions and advice, which could help one reduce the cost of maintenance. With thousands of electrical companies and individual residential electricians around, finding an expert has become easier. However, when it comes to selecting an electrician in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation, Florida from the bunch, there could be no better than JPEG licensed electricians.



With years of experience in the industry, the company has good access to all the latest techniques and equipment to provide prompt and pertinent solutions. As a family owned and operated company, JPEG is an expert at installing, connecting, testing and maintaining electrical systems for such purposes as lights, power, and air conditioning. Equipped with the latest advances in technology, they have been continually upgrading themselves to deliver the highest level of service. At JPEG, the experts believe in customer satisfaction which is their top priority.



The experts are all factory-trained and certified to provide services related to appliance circuits, breakers, fuses, ceiling fans, code corrections, data/communication lines, dedicated computer circuits, emergency generators, electric water heaters, emergency standby power, exhaust fans, ballast lamps, and more. They also specialize in commercial wiring, fiber optic cabling, control wiring, electrical inspections, generators, emergency electrical service, energy efficient lighting, and industrial lighting.



Whether one requires a minor electrical repair or a major code violation, JPEG is always there for one. From upgrading a panel to designing a custom electrical system, the expert technicians go an extra mile to offer an undisputed service. All staff and experts are fully licensed and insured, and they have earned a great reputation for standing by their commitment to excellence.



To fix up an appointment with an electrical contractor in Hollywood and Sunrise, Florida, call the experts at 954-410-3995 or visit http://www.jpeginc.com.



About JPEG Inc. Electrical Contracting

