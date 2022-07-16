JPR Media Group in Luxury PR

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2022 --Hotel Café Royal was one of JPR Media Group's first PR clients with the launch of the golden Oscar Wilde Bar and the 1st floor members club. Hotel Café Royal is part of the SET collection of outstanding luxury hotels in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Jerusalem, Beijing, Hong Kong, Chengdu, and Shanghai.



Starr Luxury Cars is the go-to luxury car hire company for corporate businesspeople, VIP's, sports stars, and celebrities.



In 2019, Starr Luxury Cars partnered with The Cash & Rocket European Tour 2019 London-Paris-Geneva-Monte Carlo. The tour "drive for change" was a group of women on a four-day drive with red cars to raise awareness and money for women-focused charities.



The Starr Luxury Cars business model is an Airbnb style platform where users can click and book, whether that's a chauffeur-driven car or a super car to self-drive. Their fleet is now 20% electric and moving toward offering more luxury electric car options via their electric fleet partner, Everrati, which specialises in electric conversions of the most iconic vintage and luxury vehicles.



During Covid-19, there was a demand for private air charter which is why Starr Luxury Cars launched their private jet hire division Starr Luxury Jets.



From May-September 2022, Hotel Café Royal launched a partnership with Starr Luxury Cars where guests who book the hotel Signature Suites from £8,000 two-night stay minimum have access to Starr Luxury Cars' £100 million+ worth of cars. (Booking requirements can be found on Hotel Café Royal's website). Hotel Café Royal's three signature suites are the Dome Penthouse, Presidential Suite, and Royal Suite.



Cars available include the Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder, Ferrari 488 GTB, Porsche 911 Carerra, Aston Martin DB11, Bentley GT and many others.



In 2022, Starr Luxury Cars is expanding their service offering bringing luxury car hire services to the USA in Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.



In the past 4 years, luxury PR agency JPR Media Group has secured press coverage for Starr Luxury Cars and their sister company Starr Luxury Jets within Forbes, CNN Travel online, BBC News online, Telegraph, Telegraph Luxury, Evening Standard Insider, Business Insider, Business Traveller, Luxury London, Daily Mail, WWD, and Real Business.