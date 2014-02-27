Jquery Magazine Creator Adds Interactive Effects to E-Magazines

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2014 --FlipHTML5 launches their wide array of free digital publishing solutions for creating e-publications. Their free online publishing software is now available at http://fliphtml5.com/.



With Flip HTML5, users can create digital publications such as e-zines (electronic magazines), e-books and brochures, among others, from PDF and Microsoft files and then convert them for free into HTLM5 flip books. Anyone can register online for free and upon account set up, the user can now upload their files and automatically convert them. Note though that this free version only allows file conversion while online or connected to the internet. Premium or paid versions can be used offline and have richer features.



FlipHTML5 digital publishing solution is a jquery magazine creator, CSS3, and HTML5 based flipping software hence developed on behalf of the leading innovations in web and mobile internet technologies.



FlipHTML5’s other offerings also include image conversion, file conversion with hyperlink editing, integrated social share feature, online cloud publishing, and Google Analytics tracking among others.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd, is a forefront online digital publishing software provider across the globe which for years have focused on research and further development of their e-publishing services. They provide a large range of solutions with clients ranging from illustrated book publishers, designers, game companies, and even finance firms and other business. Their main goal is to make clients’ content digitally accessible via flipping e-magazines, online user manuals, flip PPT presentation, flip slide photo album digital annual report, and so on and so forth. Their mission is to provide clients with high quality, cost-effective, and user-friendly digital publishing platform with the best software and the newest technology in this industry.



For pricing details visit http://fliphtml5.com/fliphtml5-pricing.php or contact Flip HTML5 publishing solution via the details below.



Contact Info:

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd

Email: pr@fliphtml5.com

Twitter: @FlipHTML5

Facebook: facebook.com/FlipHTML5