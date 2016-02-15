JRAY Global Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Health and Beauty Products

Mansfield, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Jeanelle Ray is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.JennysHealthNBeautyShop.com. The website offers a broad assortment of different health and beauty products including wigs, makeup, hair care products, lip care products, and skincare solutions. Ray was inspired to start her website by her experience with these products. Since she loves to use these products and keep up with new beauty products that become available, she decided to start a website that would offer these products to everyone who might want them.



There are many excellent health and beauty products featured within the merchandise of JennysHealthNBeautyShop.com. The website offers products including Kat Von D makeup, Aveeno baby products, medium length wigs, dry skin care, all natural lip balm, Burt's Bees eye cream, make up kits, L'Oréal products, and much more. In the future, she plans to keep up with the top products of each year and continue looking for new products on the market. By continuing to add products to the website, she will ensure that customers are able to find the latest and greatest items that they may want to enhance their beauty.



Providing a website where customers can get great quality products from a knowledgeable source is very important to Ray. The website offers products that she personally knows about and enjoys. She offers many items that are good for those with sensitive skin and allergies on JennysHealthNBeautyShop.com. She herself has allergies to many products, so she knows what types of products might be good for customers with the same problems. Customers can come to her website to find quality products from someone who knows a lot about them.



In addition to the main website, Ray is launching a blog located at http://www.BJsBeautyBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to the products offered on her website. She will be writing about the products that she knows a lot about, how these products can be helpful, how to take good care of mature skin, and how to deal with problems such as acne and allergies. With her master's degree in reading research Ray is able to provide customers with excellent articles that can best inform them about the products they are interested in. The purpose of the blog is to give customers the information they need to make good choices about the products that they use for health and beauty.



About JennysHealthNBeautyShop.com

JennysHealthNBeautyShop.com, a division of JRAY Global Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Jeanelle Ray.



Jeanelle Ray

http://www.JennysHealthNBeautyShop.com

325-669-7459

iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com