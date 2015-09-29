JRP Solutions, LLC Launches Website Offering Solar and Organic Products

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --James Preslar is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture http://www.PreslarMall.com. The website offers a broad assortment of products for green living including natural organic products, solar air heaters, home aquaponics, and DIY solar energy. Preslar was inspired to start the website by his desire to help save the planet. He feels that it is important for people to find ways to stop killing the planet or at least to slow down the process as much as possible. The site is built to provide a wide assortment of products and projects that people can use to make their homes better for the environment.



There are many excellent solar products offered within the merchandise of PreslarMall.com. The website offers products including solar panels, wind and solar power systems, solar heat systems, and much more. In addition to offering products for these green energy solutions, the website also offers a great deal of information on permitting services, how to have solar panels installed in your home, and advice about going green. In the future, the website will continue to build partnerships with other companies that can help customers find great ways of conserving energy and living a life that is more eco-friendly.



Providing a well-organized website with a wealth of information about going green and living an eco-friendly life is very important to Preslar regarding PreslarMall.com. There is a lot of great information on the website to encourage customers to go green and show them how important this is. Customers can easily come to the website to find simple solutions that can help them create a home and a lifestyle that is much more ecofriendly.



To complement the main website, Preslar is launching a blog located at http://www.GoGreenSolutionsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to the environment and going green. Preslar will be writing about global warming, components of solar power installation, and talking about organic products including clothing and toys. The goal of the blog is to provide further information to help customers find the items that they need to live an ecofriendly life.



