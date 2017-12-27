JRS Iowa Ventures, Inc. Launches Website Offering Unique Pet Supplies

Des Moines, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --Joyce Trent is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PetLearningToys.com. The website is focused on providing a wide selection of unique and high quality pet supplies that customers might not be able to find in local pet stores including pet urine cleaner, pet toys, cat trees, pet safety gates in a range of unique sizes, dog training collars, and even different items for small animals. Trent was inspired to start her website by her love of pets. She wanted to make sure that pet owners were able to find just the right supplies that they could use to help them care for their pets much better.



There are many unique and high quality pet supplies featured within the merchandise of PetLearningToys.com. Customers will be able to find many outstanding products in the merchandise including products for cleaning bird poop from bird cages and other surfaces and quality cat trees that can be used to give cats a space where they can climb and play. There are also many different types of pet safety gates including ones that are odd sizes that customers may have trouble finding in other places. Anyone interested in unique pet products will be able to find all the items that they need after shopping the selection offered on the website. In the future, Trent will continue to add other pet supplies that are ones that may be challenging for pet owners to find.



Providing customers with a range of quality items at great prices that customers might not be able to find anywhere else, is extremely important to Trent regarding PetLearningToys.com. She has worked hard to find unique products that she can offer to her customers that are ones that they might not be able to find anywhere else. Customers can shop with confidence on her website knowing that they'll be getting high quality items that they'll love and feel confident using around their pets.



In addition to the main website, Trent is also launching a blog located at http://www.PetToysBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to all the different products offered on the website. Visitors to the blog will be able to learn more about products they might want for their pets, how different toys can entertain different types of pets, and which types of items are ideal to use when cleaning pet messes. The main goal of the blog is to provide pet owners with a place to come to learn a lot more about the different items they can use with their pets.



About PetLearningToys.com

PetLearningToys.com, a division of JRS Iowa Ventures, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Joyce Trent.



Joyce Trent

http://www.PetLearningToys.com