J’s Oasis Café Featured in Charlotte Escape

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2008 -- J’s Oasis Café, a favorite hangout among the African community in North Carolina, was recently reviewed in the Charlotte Escape. The monthly magazine provides local information on dining, lifestyle, figures, hospitality and travel.



The article titled “Van Miller’s Guide to Great Dives” provides restaurant reviews of the area’s best local dive restaurants. The article gives information on the location, featured menu items and the ambiance of J’s Oasis Café. The writer has a difficult time deciding on something to order and is recommended the cassava greens and rice.



“The green sauce is stewed cassava greens (a cassava is like a yam and is a staple in West Africa. The greens are the top of the roof),” wrote Van Miller. “The stew has small chunks of aromatic chicken, with a hint of tobacco flavor. It’s wonderful.”



“The small dab of brown sauce on the side is made from habanero peppers, and it blows my mouth and nostrils wide open. This is my kind of place—accidental cuisine,” wrote Miller.



J’s Oasis Café is a favorite local hang out for African communities and the restaurant boasts African musical beats and reggae music. “J’s Oasis is a real find. It’s a dive, but it might be the best food in NoDa,” wrote Miller.



About J’s Oasis Café:

J’s Oasis Café is a casual dining establishment featuring authentic African dining in Charlotte, NC. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will sometimes stay open until 2 a.m. depending on the crowd.

