JT Spas Adds to Selection of Available Brands and Manufacturers with April Showers, Mayfair Taps and Showers, and More

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --As a supplier of bathroom products, JT Spas undoubtedly has one of the most extensive collections around. Its collection comes from a wide variety of manufacturers which include Aqualusso, Lisna Waters, Jupiter Showering, Lakes Bathrooms, Moods Signature, Phoenix, Hudson Reed, and a lot more. And now, it adds to its available brands and manufacturers as well with other names such as April Showers, Mayfair Taps and Showers, and more.



JT Spas knows that online shopping offers a lot of convenience to shoppers nowadays, and virtually any product can be found on the Internet today as well. This is one reason why JT Spas remains a popular source of bathroom products in the UK – it knows what customers are looking for and what they expect, and it also makes sure to provide customers with only the best and most durable high-performance products from renowned manufacturers, unlike other online suppliers out there.



As a matter of fact, JT Spas maintains its excellent reputation by getting its products only from the most reputable manufacturers, household names such as Lisna Waters, Aqualux, Royce Morgan, Hudson Reed, Coram Showers, Triton, Phoenix, Charlotte Edwards, Kinedo, and more. But while JT Spas knows that these brands and manufacturers will always be popular, it continually looks for more brands and manufacturers which can provide the best bathroom products on the market today.



JT Spas has recently partnered with brands such as April Showers and Mayfair Taps and Showers as well to give customers more variety in their choices when they shop at JT Spas. April Showers, a specialist in shower enclosures, is a privately-owned family business in Britain, and its focus is on providing customers with high-quality enclosures at competitive prices. Not only are its enclosures easy to install, but they are also designed for a long lifespan, durability and high performance.



Another recent addition to the JT Spas selection is Mayfair Taps and Showers, which offers some of the widest selections of taps, bathroom accessories such as shower hoses, and bathroom showerheads around. The Mayfair shower collection, for one, also includes complete shower kits, shower valves, shower packs, and other shower accessories. To view the entire collection of products, including shower enclosures exclusively available at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



