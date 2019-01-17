JT Spas Introduces the Best and Biggest Sale Offer for Shower Enclosures with Jupiter Clearence Model

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --Shower enclosures which are ready-made and ready to install have already taken over traditional and standard shower enclosures in today's bathrooms. They are also more affordable and come with some exceptional features, making them an easier choice for many customers. And now, JT Spas has a special offer for the Jupiter Clarence shower enclosure as well – from a price of £299, customers can now purchase it from JT Spas for as low as £99.



JT Spas is one online bathroom product provider and supplier which continues to make numerous customers happy with its ongoing sale offers and discounts. And while the prices offered by JT Spas are already affordable and lower than regular retail prices, thanks to its long-standing and exclusive relationships with many manufacturers of bathroom products, especially shower enclosures, it has gone one step further by offering another premium discount and special offer.



The special offer available only through JT Spas is for the Jupiter Clarence quadrant shower enclosure or cabin, which is now on offer for as low as £99, down from its original price of £299. With this exclusive and special offer, JT Spas customers can save as much as £200 – definitely, one of the best offers online. But the product has more than customers can expect with a shower cabin or enclosure, especially with its many features. One great feature of the Jupiter Clarence shower enclosure is its centre curved glass panels, which are essentially sliding doors that give users easy and convenient access to the unit. And since the unit is only 800 mm by 800 mm in size, this makes it ideal for installation in smaller bathrooms.



The Jupiter Clarence shower enclosure comes with more features as well. For instance, it comes with high-quality door handles, and it also has magnetic shower-proof sealed doors for less likelihood of leaks and spills. It has an attractive chrome finish and is made with 6 mm safety glass which is according to the highest British standards. Apart from this, the Jupiter Clarence shower enclosure or cabin has quick release rollers for its shower doors, which makes for easier cleaning and maintenance, and can come with an optional thermostatic shower as well. As a standard, the Jupiter Clarence shower cabin comes with a 10-year warranty from the manufacturer and its clear glass makes it perfect for any modern bathroom design. To view the offerings for different kinds of shower enclosures, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is one of the most respected online bathroom product suppliers today, with its wide selection of products that include baths and shower enclosures, whirlpool baths, steam showers, toilets, basins, taps, and more. To get to know its best deals and offers on shower enclosures, visit the website.