JT Spas Now Offers a Broader Collection of Small Whirlpool Baths at Affordable Prices

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --Summary: Online shopping for bathroom products has been made much easier by suppliers such as JT Spas, and JT Spas stands out due to its affordable and budget-friendly pricing as well. One of the best and most popular products bought by numerous customers at JT Spas is its whirlpool baths, and today, JT Spas offers an even broader collection of smaller whirlpool baths with great pricing as well, perfect for smaller bathrooms.



JT Spas is a supplier of all types of bathroom products, from shower cabins to shower panels, baths, toilets, taps, and basins, as well as other accessories, and even bathroom furniture that includes oak vanity units, linen baskets, storage units, wall-mounted furniture, and a lot more. One distinguishing fact about JT Spas' range of products is their pricing – customers can easily get more than a few discounts at JT Spas, and these discounts are regularly updated as well.



Today, JT Spas can happily confirm that one of its most highly demanded products, its whirlpool baths, is on offer at lower prices and with a broader collection as well. This is especially true for smaller whirlpool baths which are ideal for more compact bathroom spaces. The collection of small whirlpool baths on offer at JT Spas includes baths with features such as chromatherapy as well as advanced thermal systems. Not only this, but customers can also choose from a selection of bath jets, from six jets to as many as 24 jets. What's more, customers can easily customise their chosen whirlpool bath so that it comes with even more jets – so even if they purchase a bath with six jets, they can easily change it to feature up to 24 or 28 jets.



The small whirlpool bath range at JT Spas now includes the Jupiter whirlpool bath with measurements of 1500 mm by 700 mm, and this bath is an inset bath which now goes for as low as £469, down from its original cost of £689. Another excellent whirlpool bath now available is the Jupiter Orlando whirlpool bath, which is a corner bath measuring 1495 mm by 1010 mm featuring six jets, available for the lowest price of £479 (down from £958). JT Spas also offers the Premier whirlpool bath, a left-handed P-shaped bath with eight jets, which has now been reduced to £579.99 from £899. To get further details and info on the range of whirlpools baths, visit the company's website at http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas has made it more economical for consumers to purchase everything they need for their modern bathrooms, and this supplier of a whole array of bathroom products takes pride in its customer service, its affordable prices, and its high-quality selection. For the best info on its whirlpools bath, visit the JT Spas website.