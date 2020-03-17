JT Spas Now Offers Line of Insignia Monochrome Curved, Rectangle, and Square Shower Cabins

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2020 --Summary: The shower is now a necessity in most bathrooms, and customers now also have a lot more choices in terms of the shower enclosures they need and want for their bathrooms. One case in point is the pre-fabricated shower cabin, which comes with all the best features and is also a breeze to install compared to a custom-built shower enclosure. Today, JT Spas introduces its latest line of Insignia shower cabins, which feature curved, rectangular, and square designs as well.



JT Spas' shower cabin range is undoubtedly one of the most extensive in the UK, with products from various manufacturers and a collection that is continuously updated with the latest and newest models. There is a lot on offer at JT Spas for those who would like to change or replace their old or outdated shower enclosure, especially with something that's already pre-built and easy to install and comes with all the bells and whistles one can imagine – from body massage jets to overhead rain showerheads to handheld showers and leak-free properties as well.



Today, JT Spas proudly introduces a number of new items that now make up its shower cabin collection, and this includes Insignia shower cabins with varying shapes ranging from curved and rectangular to square. The Insignia range at JT Spas also comes with some of the lowest and most competitive prices imaginable, with prices beginning from as little as £1099. The Insignia Monochrome rectangular shower cabin, for instance, comes with the low price of £1099, and its features are brilliant indeed, with a leak-free tray design, an easy and fast build, a two-setting hand shower, three showering options, and 100 nozzle twin body jets as well. But apart from this, it also features an overhead monsoon rain shower, and it doesn't require any electrical connections, either.



The second-generation range from Insignia also brings forth another popular shape and style – the square shower cabin, which now comes at only £1299 from JT Spas. For those looking for something more familiar, the Insignia range also features the curved shower cabin, which is available for only £1199, and it also comes with all the other features of the rectangular and square shower cabin models. To see the modern shower cabin selection from Insignia and other manufacturers at JT Spas, be sure to visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas' reputation as an excellent source of bathroom products has already been sealed, especially with its great pricing and excellent selection that features everything from basins to toilets to taps and shower enclosures and cabins, bathroom furniture, bathroom accessories, baths, and more. For customers wanting to check out the latest in the shower cabin collection at JT Spas, check out the site.