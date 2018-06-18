JT Spas Offers Free Delivery on All but One of Its Steam Shower Units on Sale at the Site

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2018 --JT Spas promises the best in quality when it comes to all the products it offers, and this includes its wide range of steam showers from different brands. There's more good news for customers who choose to purchase steam showers at JT Spas: the supplier offers free delivery on all but one of its steam shower units as well.



JT Spas' steam shower range is as extensive as ever, especially with the addition of new products such as the EasyFit steam shower cabin from Lisna Waters, which also stands out because of its mirrored glass effect. It's clear that the steam shower and hydro shower range from JT Spas does not disappoint, with brands such as Vidalux, Opus, Lisna Waters, Kinedo, and more readily available on the website.



It makes complete sense for Internet shoppers to turn to JT Spas for all their needs, particularly when they are looking for some of the best steam shower models around. For instance, those who want a steam shower but who are on a budget can take advantage of the lower prices offered at JT Spas. One of the best deals for steam showers comes from the Vidalux steam shower (Essence), which measures 800mm by 800mm and is a quadrant shower in white. The regular price of this product is £1085, but at JT Spas, it is offered for as low as £899. Another product from the Vidalux brand that is offered at a more affordable price is the Vidalux 'Clearwater' steam shower, right-handed, which measures 1200mm by 800mm. This offset quadrant steam shower cubicle is offered for a mere 949 at JT Spas, though its original price is 1075.



But aside from the lower prices for almost all its products, especially its steam shower products, JT Spas offers a free delivery service on all but one of its steam shower units. Whether customers buy Vidalux, Opus, Insignia, Lisna Waters, Alto, or other brands, they can avail of the free delivery service offered by JT Spas. Customers can also easily filter their search via different categories, including the price, the width and depth, the height, the thickness of the glass, and the brand. To get to know various offers on the steam shower selection at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas makes sure that all the products it offers from different manufacturers are of the highest quality, providing customers with exactly what they need and expect. For those who are looking for the best bathroom supplies, including baths, radiators, shower cubicles and enclosures, toilets, taps and basins, and more, including one of the broadest steam shower collections around, visit the site.