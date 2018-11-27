JT Spas Offers More Options for Shower Pods and Cubicles from Kinedo, Vidalux, and More

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2018 --Summary: The average shower has already been transformed into a more compact space, and more customers are opting for ready-made shower pods and cubicles than ever. JT Spas is one great source of all kinds of shower cabins, and it now has more options for space-saving shower pods from brands like Kinedo, Vidalux, and more.



JT Spas knows how important it is for bathrooms to be practical and functional, especially today when space is at a premium in many households. Space has become a concern for many homeowners, and bathrooms have become smaller and more compact. For customers who want to enhance their shower experience but who are concerned about space, JT Spas has just the solution: its range of shower cubicles and pods in compact and space-saving shapes and sizes.



JT Spas is long known as the go-to place for bathroom products, whether they are big items such as baths and shower units or enclosures or small items such as accessories, towel holders, and so on. But today, JT Spas has some additional offers for its customers, especially when it comes to smaller shower pods and cubicles ideal for the smaller bathroom.



One such shower pod which is readily available at JT Spas is the Kinedo Consort shower pod, which measures 700mm by 700mm. This shower pod is perfect for a bathroom with a small space, and yet it doesn't scrimp on comfort, either. The shower pod is available for a low price as well – customers can purchase the Kinedo Consort shower pod for as little as GBP 499, down from its regular retail price of GBP 679. Its size is quite compact– at only 700mm by 700mm, it is one of the smallest shower pods on offer at JT Spas. It also has a square shape, which allows for easier installation along bathroom walls and corners. The Kinedo Consort shower pod is also equipped with a watertight saloon door, which allows for ease of use and convenience.



But there is another type of shower cubicle which is also ideal for small bathrooms: the Vidalux Tempest, which is a steam shower that measures 900mm by 900mm. Since it is a steam shower, it comes with some extra features, including massage jets, a large overhead shower, a speaker system combined with Bluetooth and a built-in FM radio, an aromatherapy feature, and even LED lighting to set the mood. To view the offerings for different kinds of shower enclosures, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas has been a leading supplier of premier quality bathroom products for many years. Customers can find virtually everything they need for their bathrooms at JT Spas, from freestanding baths to shower enclosures to radiators, taps, basins, toilets, accessories, and more. To learn more about the latest deals on shower enclosures, visit the JT Spas website.