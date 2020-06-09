JT Spas Releases Latest Range of Beautiful, Modern Freestanding Baths from Charlotte Edwards

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --Summary: The iconic freestanding bath has graced many a bathroom since time immemorial, and it's an undeniable fact that with a freestanding bath in one's own bathroom, the area and space is transformed and made more beautiful and luxurious. And today, JT Spas gives customers the unique opportunity to beautify their personal bathroom spaces with even more additions to its range of modern and gorgeous freestanding baths from Charlotte Edwards.



JT Spas' promise to its customers has always been clear: to provide them with the best bargains and discounts with its broad collection and range of bathroom products, and these products have all been carefully chosen for their quality and durability as well. There is no denying that at JT Spas, customers can fully benefit from some of the best bathroom products found online today, and not only this, the products featured at the site come with some of the lowest prices, too.



And now, JT Spas has another excellent offer for its numerous customers: the latest range of Charlotte Edwards freestanding baths, which epitomise luxury, style, and elegance in its many shapes and forms. Charlotte Edwards has become renowned with freestanding bath enthusiasts simply because it produces some of the most stunning and gorgeous modern and contemporary freestanding baths in the UK, and now, thanks to its relationship with a supplier like JT Spas, customers can gain access to a whole new selection and range of beautiful baths for their bathrooms – all with discounted prices.



The Charlotte Edwards collection at JT Spas has recently been updated and upgraded, and the newest selection now includes such beautiful models as the Admiralty freestanding bath, a double-ended slipper bath in the modern style which measures 1670 by 800 by 650mm and which is now offered for only £995, a significant price drop from the original £2326. The bath features a thin edge, and it is made only from the best quality sanitary-grade acrylic, and it comes with an overflow and an integrated waste kit as well.



Another great addition to the collection is the Belgravia freestanding bath, which comes in different varieties including black and white colours. From the original price of £2062, customers can now purchase it for a mere £890 – another substantial discount. To see and check out the affordable yet stunning freestanding baths on offer at JT Spas, make sure to visit the site at http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



