JT Spas Shower Cabins and Enclosures Now Offered with More Discounts and a Broader Range

Larne, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2020 --Showers have long been a necessity for any bathroom, and most bathrooms today are equipped with one. But for selective customers who are looking to replace an old shower enclosure or build a new one for their new bathrooms, JT Spas has just the solution: shower cabins that are pre-built and come with some extra fantastic features as well. And, what's more, they all come with discounts, too.



JT Spas is famous for its collection of different bathroom products, and this collection extends from bathroom furniture to complete suites as well as basins, radiators, taps, baths, shower enclosures, and more. But anyone will agree that amongst all its products, the shower enclosures and cabins, which are pre-built, are some of the most popular. Today, customers can benefit from shower cabins that are entirely pre-built, which means that all they need do is install the structure or unit, and they can enjoy their new enclosure in as little as one day. The pre-built or modular units are increasingly popular and have quickly replaced custom-made shower enclosures for the simple reason that they are easy to install, less expensive, and come with a variety of wonderful features as well.



At JT Spas, shower cabins and enclosures take centre-stage once again, particularly with the latest and broadest collection recently introduced by the site. But another factor that makes these shower enclosures and cabins an excellent buy is their price. For JT Spas customers, discounts are readily available, and JT Spas manages to provide customers with premium discounts due to its long-standing and reliable relationship with various manufacturers.



One particular shower cabin and enclosure which many customers have already availed of is the Olympia shower cabin from Lisna Waters, and with Lisna Waters being a leading brand of shower enclosures, many customers simply couldn't resist the deal offered at JT Spas. Today, the Olympia model is available for only £479, and this hydro massage shower enclosure even comes with exclusive features such as a thermostatic sensor, a handheld shower as well as slide rail kit, modern and contemporary glass shelving, and more. It also features adjustable massage jets, and with its special 'easyclean' glass, it is definitely a great buy. To gain access to the best shower cabin selection in the UK with brilliant pricing, don't forget to check out http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is a leading supplier and source of the best bathroom products customers could want in the United Kingdom, and it remains conscientious in its quest to satisfy customers by providing them with excellent products combined with the most competitive prices. For information on the new and discounted shower cabin range exclusive only at JT Spas, visit the site.