JT Spas Shows the Best Way to Upgrade a Bathroom with Beautiful Freestanding Baths Posted on 4 February 2017

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --At JT Spas, bathroom upgrades are an easy matter, thanks to its huge selection of superior bathroom products, bathroom furniture, and more. And one sure way to transform a bathroom is through JT Spas' range of beautiful, sturdy, and functional freestanding baths.



JT Spas has always made it a point to offer a plethora of bathroom products and other supplies from reputable manufacturers at some of the lowest prices one can find online. This is evidenced by its continuous, regular sales and discounts, as well as its bonus services that include a free delivery service for customers in England. The price of the bathroom products at JT Spas are known for being a lot less expensive than the price for the same products elsewhere.



But for those who are seeking to give their old bathroom a relevant upgrade, JT Spas provides an easy (and affordable) solution: freestanding baths. An old, ugly, and outdated bathroom can be instantly transformed with the addition of a freestanding bath, as JT Spas' customers have found out. With the addition of a freestanding bath, a bathroom will not only have a unique focal point which can make it a more attractive, luxurious room – it will also become more practical and functional, a room which everyone in the family will look forward to using.



What's great about the selection of freestanding baths at JT Spas is the fact that there are many different kinds available. Whether customers have a modern bathroom and would like a contemporary, chic bath or a more classically-designed bathroom and would like a classic, elegant claw-footed freestanding bath, JT Spas has it all.



For those with modern-themed bathrooms, JT Spas' selection is extensive indeed. The popular Moretti Contemporary Freestanding Bath, for instance, is readily available for a mere £799 (down from its regular retail price of £1499). Another type of freestanding bath on offer at JT Spas is the Moods Richmond Double Ended Freestanding Roll Top Bath, which is easily recognisable with its beautiful claw-foot design, and it goes for only £351 at JT Spas (a sharp drop from the regular price of £532 in other shops).



The freestanding baths from JT Spas are made to suit anyone's budget, as customers can find baths for as low as £338.30 (the Moods Richmond Double Ended Freestanding Roll Top Bath measuring 1690mm by 740mm) and more. For a complete and affordable bathroom upgrade, JT Spas does not disappoint.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is a popular supplier of bathroom products in the UK from established bathroom product manufacturers. To find out more about the freestanding bath selection at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.