Judge Charlotte Newbert Delighted With Choice of Lisa Lazarus for Miss Universe UK

Charlotte Newbert, founder and director of Nephria, the sole distributors of the Nephria Jade Beauty Bar was delighted that Lisa Lazarus was selected to represent the UK at the Miss Universe competition to be held in Vietnam in July this year.



The beauty pageant took place at the Café de Paris, London on Sunday 4 May 2008. Contestants from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales competed for the coveted title. The Miss Universe UK Pageant, part of the Donald Trump Organisation, was a glittering evening of spectacular beauty and style with over £35 000 raised for the chosen charity of Miss Universe UK, The Joshua Foundation.



Charlotte Newbert of Nephria said, "I was thrilled to be the judge representing the beauty industry. There are hundreds of beauty products on the market and we have one of the very few that can make a real difference. Each of the contestants received Nephria Beauty Products including the unique Nephria Jade Beauty Bar and it will help them make the best of themselves for their future careers.”



The winner, model Lisa Lazarus, 20, of Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire and Miss Bikini Great Britain 2006, impressed Charlotte and the judges with her overall performance.



Charlotte added, “Lisa is obviously absolutely gorgeous and her choice of dress, hair and make up and her bubbly personality gave me every reason to believe Lisa will represent our fine nation with great style and flair.”



As well as taking the title, Lisa will now represent the UK in the Miss Universe finals in Vietnam this summer and pick up a top modelling contract with Vibe Models of Cardiff.



Paula Abbandonato, PR director of Vibe Models, which organised the event, said: “We are thrilled with our winner and delighted to have raised so much for charity at the same time. It’s been a very exciting year and we wish Lisa the best of luck at Miss Universe in July.”



Miss Universe is one of the longest- standing beauty pageants in the world and is owned by Donald Trump. The overall winner will spend a year in New York living in Trump Tower.



"Beauty pageants have been redefined by the Miss Universe Organisation," said Donald Trump. "With each passing year our ratings continue to improve, because of the beautiful and intelligent women who participate in our competitions and the interest we generate for our sponsors and contributors."



The Nephria Jade Beauty Bar is unique and bespoke and available exclusively from STUDIO at Fred Segal, Santa Monica, or online at http://www.Nephria.co.uk.



