Judge Consolidates 26 Ethicon Vaginal Mesh Lawsuits Into One November Trial

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2015 --The federal judge managing the vaginal mesh lawsuits in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of West Virginia, has scheduled a consolidated trial for 26 Ethicon vaginal mesh lawsuits that name Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Inc. unit as defendant. Southern Med Law represents women in product liability lawsuits across the country and reports that U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin said the bladder mesh lawsuits selected were filed by 26 women from West Virginia who all had Ethicon's Gynecare TVT mesh implanted to treat stress urinary incontinence. The Gynecare complaints allege that the women suffered such injuries as mesh erosion, infection, scar tissue, organ perforation, chronic nerve damage, pain and urinary problems. Judge Goodwin said the cases had common issues of law and fact. The jury trial, scheduled for November 2, will focus only on the plaintiffs' identical claims of design defects with the TVT mesh, according to the order. (In Re: Ethicon, Inc., Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2327)



"The firm has spoken with many women who have suffered injuries from bladder mesh products and will continue to follow the developments of this multi-district litigation for our clients." Southern Med Law continues to offer free legal consultations. To speak with one of the firms vaginal mesh attorneys you can call 205-547-5525 or visit www.southernmedlaw.com for more information on mesh lawsuits and other medical device injuries.



As stated in court documents and by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), transvaginal mesh products are used to treat stress urinary incontinence and repair. The FDA announced that the number of complaints it has received regarding surgical mesh products prompted a proposal to reclassify transvaginal mesh from a moderate-risk device to a high-risk device. In making its announcement in April 2014, the federal regulatory agency said the reclassification would mean that mesh manufacturers would have to submit premarket approval applications that details the risks, safety and effectiveness of their products if they want to continue selling them on the U.S. market.



Court documents indicate that Ethicon is one of seven transvaginal mesh manufacturers included in the multidistrict litigation (MDL) in the Southern West Virginia federal court where nearly 72,000 mesh complaints are pending. According to a court docket maintained specifically for MDL's nationwide, Ethicon currently is facing 25,475 pelvic mesh complaints as of June 15. (In Re: Ethicon, Inc., Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2327) In addition to Ethicon, other companies involved in the litigation and the number of lawsuits pending against them are:



In re: American Medical Systems, Inc., Pelvic Repair Systems Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2325), 15,989

In re: Boston Scientific Corp., Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2326), 16,755

In Re C. R. Bard, Inc., Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2187), 10,956

In Re: Coloplast Corp. Pelvic Support System Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2387), 1,960

In Re: Cook Medical, Inc., Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2440), 300

In Re: Neomedic Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2511), 94

jpml.uscourts.gov/sites/jpml/files/Pending_MDL_Dockets_By_District-June-15-2015.pdf, June 15, 2015]



About Southern Med Law

Southern Med Law represents to the victims of negligent personal injuries, medical malpractice, dangerous drugs, faulty medical devices and defective products. Led by Dr. François Blaudeau, an attorney and a practicing obstetrician/ gynecologist, the legal staff at Southern Med Law possesses a deep understanding of the complex medical and legal questions at issue in all manner of product liability and personal injury claims. They're not afraid to take on the nation's largest corporations in their pursuit of justice, and are committed to ensuring that all victims have access to the type of aggressive legal representation that assures success.



