Judy Frankel Antiques a Favorite Source for Collectors, Clients, and Design Professionals CELEBRATING 25 YEARS

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2016 --With her exquisite taste and keen eye for European style, Judy Frankel's name has been synonymous with unique, decorative antiques since 1991. "This is my 25th year in business and I am just ready for a "new look" and a new challenge," stated Frankel. Judy Frankel Antiques moved into a new location this June in Troy (1748 Northwood Drive, Troy, MI) with more than 12,000 square feet of space. "Now that everything is unpacked, I love the high the ceilings showcase the beautiful chandeliers and have a tremendous more open space for displays." The new showroom makes it easier to see a mixture of styles, how effortlessly Frankel can tie together those styles. Frankel greets her customers with her infectious smile, and then lets them explore for as long as they want. On November 2nd Judy Frankel Antiques will celebrate 25 years with music, hors d'oeuvres & drinks



Judy Frankel Antiques is the kind of place you can walk into and lose yourself for an hour or two. Every wall, ceiling, and inch of floor space is adorned with objects lovingly selected by Frankel. She travels to Europe four or five times a year looking for unique, decorative antiques for her clients. Each piece shown in her spacious gallery is personally selected by Frankel and she is thrilled when customers are excited about purchasing antiques for their home or office. Her very large stock of diverse styles from different time periods is displayed in groupings to show how various pieces can all work together.



Judy specializes in European antiques and sells mostly English, French, and Belgian pieces. Additional areas of concentration include mid-century modern, Asian, industrial, European Art Deco and Swedish antiques.



Judy Frankel Antiques is a favorite source for collectors and design professionals all over the world who want to bring the warmth, beauty and history of fine antiques into their homes and interiors. "They come here looking for things they can't find in stores or catalogs," Frankel says. With her frequent trips to Europe and her impeccable fashion sense, and knowledge of the vintage world, Frankel has long been one of our go-to experts in the field. She is often able to find a particular antique at a moment's notice. When needed to she has succeeded in shipping even fragile pieces all over the country for shrewd customers.



The past twenty-five years have brought about many changes in the antique industry. "The new space allows for one big change that I didn't have before and that is a larger warehouse, an excited Frankel explains. The largest change in any industry has been buying online. Judy Frankel Antiques offers its customers the opportunity to shop globally. "Through our online sites we update the merchandise weekly and then it ships that way if someone cannot shop locally they can still have the same service I provide." The new space will allow Judy Frankel Antiques to expand her business.



Celebrate 25 Years Judy Frankel Antiques

Wednesday, November 2nd 5:00pm – 8:00pm

1748 Northwood Drive, Troy, MI



Enjoy the celebration of live music, caricature Artists, tarot card Readers, and boutiques by Jolie Altman creator of one-of-a-kind jewelry using rare & unusual exotic beads and materials from across the globe, and Marcy Feldman of Heartware Design a contemporary gold & silver jeweler who also works with unique artisans.



Judy Frankel Antiques

1748 Northwood Drive, Troy, MI

248-649-4399

info@judyfrankelantiques.com

http://www.judyfrankelantiques.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:30am – 5:00pm

Saturday: 11:00am – 3:00pm