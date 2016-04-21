Judy Sylvia Joins Sovereign Health Group as Senior Director, National Admissions Strategy

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Sovereign Health Group has appointed Judy Sylvia Senior Director, National Admissions Strategy. Ms. Sylvia is a forward-thinking executive in the behavioral health field and is an expert in admissions management. She commenced her tenure with Sovereign Health on Thursday, April 14. Ms. Sylvia earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from San Jose State University. In her previous role, she served as Vice President, Access Systems and Call Center at Elements Behavioral Health in Long Beach, California.



"I'm excited about the opportunity to join Sovereign Health Group. We are an organization that's undergoing tremendous growth," says Ms. Sylvia. "As I work with the admissions team to streamline our current process, our goal is that every caller will benefit from having had a conversation with us. It is only through customer-centric interaction that we can best serve our clients."



"We're extremely thrilled with the addition of Judy Sylvia to Sovereign Health's leadership team," says Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Sovereign Health Group. "In order to continue providing the highest quality of care to our patients, it's critical for Sovereign Health Group to have the best possible leadership in place. With Judy guiding our admissions team, she'll provide an increased level of process integration to our organization."



Throughout her impressive career, Ms. Sylvia has developed successful strategies for intake and admissions teams; created comprehensive reporting systems and quality assurance plans; and executed business strategies that increased the effectiveness of program leadership, planning and staff organization.



About the Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit http://www.sovhealth.com.