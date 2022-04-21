Julia Dison Family Dentistry Takes the Holistic Approach to Dentistry

North Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2022 --Julia Dison Family Dentistry doesn't just offer traditional dental treatments that can keep the whole family healthy. They now provide a range of holistic dentistry options as well.



"This is great news for the North Miami area," says a representative of Dison Family Dentistry. "Holistic dentistry means that the most noninvasive dental option is always offered first, saving patients time, money, and unnecessary discomfort. It also means that patients have the option to use biocompatible materials when they get things like fillings or implants, which can protect their health for years to come."



Holistic dentistry prioritizes noninvasive treatment. When there are multiple ways to address a dental problem, the dentist will not immediately suggest the most intensive approach.



"If, for example, a patient has a chipped or broken tooth, a holistic dentist will do everything possible to save the tooth and avoid surgery while keeping the patient comfortable and the mouth functional," the representative for Dison Family Dentistry says. "Of course, it is not always possible to save the tooth and if the best option is to remove the tooth and replace it, this is done with the utmost care, with the goal of preserving as much of the surrounding tissue as possible."



While some dentists opt for the most expedient method of treatment without regard to cost, time invested, or pain caused to the patient, holistic dentistry considers what is best for the patient as a whole. It aims to provide as many options as possible, choosing the least invasive.



Patients interested in learning more about holistic dentistry and what it can mean for their dental care can contact Dison Family Dentistry through their website.



