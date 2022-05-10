Julia Hair Offers Big Sale in Celebration of 5th Anniversary

Carson, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2022 --Julia Hair's 5th anniversary is coming. To celebrate the 5th anniversary, Julia Hair has launched a series of promotions with a maximum discount of 66% off from May 6th to May 8th.



Julia Hair 5th Anniversary Sale Details

Big Sale

Time: May 6th - May 8th

Get 50% + an Extra 16% off for all products code: JULIA

Use Code Julia To Get More Benefits:

1. A necklace worth $69

2. Double order points

3. 500 points for the newly register

4. The sec-kill activity of New arrivals only for $37

The anniversary sale is the biggest and the most popular sale of the year for all customers of Julia Hair. Everyone can grab the chance to get her favorite hair items at a more affordable price.



Top Selling Julia Hair Recommend:

(1)UPart Wig

Upart wig is very suitable for the hot summer and beginners because it can be easily installed and taken off. Compared with lace wigs, upart wig is more affordable. And there are many popular hairstyle options for customers to get their ideal hair look.

(2)Water Wave Hair

As a classic hairstyle, the water wave keeps its charm as always. The design of highlights adds more interest and helps brighten the complexion. The 13x4 lace size allows a free part hairstyle. This is a water wave wig that will make wearers more gorgeous.

(3)Blonde Wig

613 wigs are the most popular wigs because they can be styled into any hairstyle with hot tools. Different from other colorful wigs, the 613 wig is very cute. And the color will match any skin tone.



Julia Hair has cooperated with various payment platforms. All the products are allowed Buy Now Pay Later with Klarna, afterpay, PayPal, and ZIP Quadpay. Customers can get their favorite wigs and pay the order in 4 installments free of interest.



About Julia's hair

Julia's hair is an international online wig website that you need to pay attention to, which regularly carries out promotional activities. To express gratitude to all the customers supporting Julia Hair, they host the 5th Anniversary Sale where customers can get diverse high-quality hair products to achieve their ideal look at the wholesale price, including lace front wigs of different sizes, HD lace wigs, V part wigs, headband wigs, human hair weaves, etc. They have designed various hairstyles to meet individuals' needs, such as body wave wigs, straight hair wigs, curly hair wigs, water wave wigs, and deep wave wigs.