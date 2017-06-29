July 4th Mattress Sale at Amerisleep Features New Memory Foam Collection

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --Amerisleep celebrates this Independence Day with cool deals on better sleep, announcing sitewide savings on memory foam mattresses, as well as discounts on the brand's top-rated adjustable bed sets.



Amerisleep's 4th of July mattress sale launches on June 30 and runs through July 4. During the event, customers can take $100 off any Amerisleep mattress with coupon code "JULY100". The popular adjustable base sets will also be on sale, with discounts of up to 17% off based on size and mattress choice.



The Amerisleep mattress collection includes five models ranging from plush to firm, accommodating all types of sleepers. Mattresses start at $649 with the instant sale savings, which applies to any bed size.



Customers' most popular pick, the Amerisleep AS3, is $1299 in queen size or $1499 in king size during the sale. The AS3 comes recommended by 98% of over 2300 owners, and all Amerisleep beds are backed with a 100-Night Sleep Trial and no-risk returns to ensure satisfaction.



Each mattress includes plant-based BioPur memory foam, a proprietary, highly-responsive material that contours and adjusts rapidly to movements. The temperature neutral material maximizes breathability, while advanced Celliant fiber covers regulates body temperature and offers additional sleep-boosting benefits.



For those seeking to take their sleep to the next level, the Amerisleep Adjustable Bed brings total control over sleep positions with added luxuries. Highly-rated by reviewers, this base includes massage, custom positions, wireless control and much more. With included discounts, Amerisleep Adjustable Bed and mattress sets start from $3118 in queen and $5077 in split king.



Amerisleep ships nationwide, and all promotions are accessible online at Amerisleep.com, and via mobile and phone orders. Customers may also visit the brand's Scottsdale, Arizona showroom or the brand new Gilbert, Arizona retail store during the 4th of July weekend to experience the beds in person.



About Amerisleep

Owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, Amerisleep retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories. In business since 2008, the company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally-conscious memory foam beds at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.