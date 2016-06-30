July 4th Mattress Sale on Organic Latex Beds Announced by Astrabeds

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Astrabeds adds a little green to the red, white and blue with big savings on organic latex mattresses this Fourth of July. The mattress retailer will be offering significant discounts on every bed, with prices starting from $1249.



The Astrabeds 4th of July mattress sale takes place from June 29 to July 4 in 2016. Customers enjoy $150 off every Astrabeds mattress, in any size, with the coupon code "JULY150" at checkout. All orders receive free shipping within the continental United States.



Regularly $2399, the top-selling Harmony Bed will be $2249 in queen size during the July 4th mattress sale. This bed features nine inches of natural latex and customizable firmness on each side. The Harmony Bed is a customer favorite, with a 4.6 out 5 rating from over 60 verified reviews and 99% of owners recommending it.



Featuring certified organic latex, the Astrabeds mattress collection represents the pinnacle of green and healthy sleep. Every bed uses only GOLS-certified organic, 100% natural latex layers, paired with organic wool fire barriers and luxurious organic cotton covers. The mattresses earn Eco-Institut certification for zero harmful chemical emissions and TUV Rheinland certification for durability.



Astrabeds mattresses offer customizability for optimal comfort, and deliver peace of mind as well with no formaldehydes, petroleum fillers, or other harsh additives. Each mattress includes a 90 day in home trial with free layer exchanges to ensure comfort and satisfaction, along with a 25 year warranty.



The website features a full range of accessories to complete new sleep systems, including highly-rated adjustable bases, latex pillows and toppers, and luxurious organic cotton bedding. The July 4th sale also includes 20% off the Ergo Evolution adjustable bed when purchases with a mattress, representing a potential savings of up to $750.



About Astrabeds

Part of e-commerce collective One Mall Group, Astrabeds is an online retailer of natural latex mattresses, adjustable beds and natural bedding. Based in Tempe, Arizona and in business since 2007, the company has earned a reputation of quality products and service, as well as a commitment to the latest technologies and competitive prices.