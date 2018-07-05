July 4th Sales on Mattresses: Save with Sleep Junkie's Latest Guide

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2018 --In need of a new mattress this summer? Upcoming 4th of July sales mark the perfect time to shop as it's when retailers big and small offer their best deals of the season.



To simplify shopping these sales, mattress blog Sleep Junkie releases an annual guide to the key retailers offering them. Updated July 3, the article, "4th of July Mattress Sales: Where to Find the Best Deals in 2018," compares several national retailers and also includes detailed comparison charts and top picks.



Sleep Junkie's 2018 guide features 4th of July mattress sales from department stores including Macy's and Sears, national online retailers like Amerisleep, Casper and Serta, as well as mattress showrooms Mattress Firm and Sleepy's.



For each retailer, their available promotions and dates are listed out to make scanning sales easy. The guide includes a wide range of innerspring and memory foam beds, with detailed tables analyzing several mattresses in the budget and mid-range categories. For each listing, Sleep Junkie researches specifications, price, warranties and returns for quick and easy comparison. Details are drawn from store websites, press releases and ads.



The guide highlights three top picks of the July 4th sales based on several factors, such as reviews, quality, value and retailer policies as well. This year, budget-friendly beds by Stearns & Foster, Amerisleep, and Serta are in the spotlight, all under $1500 in queen size.



Anyone thinking of a new bed will find helpful information in Sleep Junkie's July 4th mattress guide. The blog also features several buying guides, brand comparisons and other bed-related articles for interested readers.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.