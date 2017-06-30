July 4th Sales: Save on Top Mattresses with Sleep Junkie's Latest Guide

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --In need of a new mattress this summer? Upcoming 4th of July sales mark the perfect time to shop as it's when retailers big and small offer their best deals of the season.



To make shopping these sales simpler, mattress blog Sleep Junkie releases an annual guide to the retailers offering them. Updated June 29, the article, "4th of July Sales on Mattresses From Sears, Macy's & More," looks at deals from several national retailers and also includes detailed comparison charts and top picks.



Sleep Junkie's 2017 guide features 4th of July mattress sales from department stores including Macy's and Sears, national online retailers like Amerisleep and Serta, as well as mattress showrooms Mattress Firm and Sleepy's.



For each retailer, all available promotions and dates are listed, with details drawn from store websites, press releases and ads. The guide includes a wide range of innerspring and memory foam beds, with detailed tables analyzing several mattresses in the budget and mid-range categories. For each listing, Sleep Junkie researches specifications, price, warranties and returns for quick and easy comparison.



The guide highlights a few top picks of the holiday weekend based on several factors, such as reviews, quality, value and retailer policies as well. This year, three budget-friendly beds from Macy's, Amerisleep, and Mattress Firm are in the spotlight, all under $1400 in queen size.



Anyone thinking of a new bed will find helpful information in Sleep Junkie's July 4th mattress guide, and the blog also features several buying guides, brand comparisons and other bed-related articles for interested readers.



