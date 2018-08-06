Ponte Vedra, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2018 --Coming off a number of excellent online articles and influencer mentions in May and June, Cabana Life is now leading into the full swing of the summer season and was excited to see all the continued positive response we are getting to our new summer designs and prints.



One of our team's favorite personal brands did a fantastic article on SPF / UPF and what all these ratings mean for protecting your skin this summer.



https://www.purewow.com/fashion/upf-sun-protection-clothing



North Phoenix Family was kind enough to mention us in their article about how to keep the whole family safe in the sun - having fun in the backyard.



http://northphoenixfamily.com/backyard-fun-whole-family/



Celeste a Pasadena, CA blogger, wrote up an excellent article on the Mommy and Me selections we all love too.



http://ohhelloceleste.com/



The great mentions and blog posts keep coming and are prepping everybody for the (sun safe) Summer Season.