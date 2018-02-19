San Pedro, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2018 --Jumbie Art rave clothing are designed for both men and women. All Jumbie Art pieces incorporate an explosion of color and designs. The culture of Jumbie Art is all about free expression and freedom. This is why Jumbie Art creates rave clothing in a wide variety of designs, from standard hoodies for males and females all the way to body suits. Jumbie Art's passion for the music industry, art industry and apparel industry creates a collection of rave clothing that is hard to match.



Jumbie Art can also be classified as psychedelic art. The rave clothing company is the first to utilize RGB light bulbs in conjunction with their art to achieve a psychedelic illusion in their art. When transported to clothing the same effect can be achieved. Because of this, all Jumbie Art rave clothing and art is highly unique and the perfect addition to any rave outfit.



Beyond an art and apparel company, Jumbie Art also has an amazing connection to its fans. Jumbie Art consistently sets up stands at major festivals such as Electric Forest and Bonnaroo. These stands are meant to sell rave clothing as well as have meet and greets with the people that make Jumbie Art possible, the fans.



With a combination of quality and unique designs that cannot be found anywhere else, Jumbie Art continues to impress the world with its innovative rave clothing designs. If you are looking to stand out at you next festival, or just want some quality apparel for everyday wear, consider Jumbie Art's rave clothing. Jumbie Art offers a brand experience is hard to match!