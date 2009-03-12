JumpBunch Summer Camp Offers Children the Opportunity to Enjoy New Sports Experiences and Parents Piece of Mind

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2009 -- Today, JumpBunch of Raleigh, a fun, structured sports curriculum that introduces children to a wide range of sports, announced they are launching a summer camp program. This unique camp offers activities that keep children’s minds and bodies active when school lets out for the summer.



The JumpBunch program offers over 70 different sports and fitness activities throughout the year to over 20 area preschools and child care centers. This summer JumpBunch will be bringing camp sessions to Apex Park and Recreation and Hope Community Church of Southwest Raleigh. JumpBunch is different from other children’s sports in that it does not promote “athletic super stars”, instead it offers all children the opportunity to find something they enjoy. This friendly introduction to sports promotes confidence building and develops self-esteem.



“Parents are seeking a safe, fun environment that gets kids away from the television and the heat, especially during the summer months,” stated Chris Chittenden, Regional Owner, JumpBunch. “Traditional sports don’t work for everyone, some children get frustrated early on and won’t return to sports later in life, others get bored after a few weeks of the same sport and lose their desire to attend camp. The innovative approach to sports we offer helps children enjoy being active and instills an appreciation for exercise that lasts far beyond the camp,” continued Chittenden.



The summer camp program at Apex Parks and Recreation will feature four day sessions with exciting themes including “Fun in the Sun” and “Backyard Basics”. Each session will incorporate fun activities such as beach ball volleyball, Frisbee, scarf tag, and hot jellyfish as well as traditional sports such as football, baseball and soccer. The summer program at Hope Community Church will more closely model the traditional JumpBunch program, offering classes one day per week throughout the summer.



JumpBunch continues to offer its program in schools and childcare centers such as Primrose Schools. “We love JumpBunch’s unique approach to structured children’s physical fitness, they are able to keep the kids excited about exercise,” stated Tori Scuderi, Co-Owner Primrose School of West Cary. “What sets JumpBunch apart from other children’s activities is the individual attention they give to each student and their personal, hands-on approach,” explained Scuderi.



“I saw my son go from being shy and introverted when his friends were doing something he didn’t know, to enjoying participating in new activities, “ stated one JumpBunch parent. “The real benefit of this program is the heightened confidence you see brought out in your child.”



For more information on summer camps or JumpBunch programs for your school, reach JumpBunch by phone at 919-219-2322 or visit them online at http://www.jumpbunchlocations.com/raleighsw.



About JumpBunch

JumpBunch Inc. is a national franchise network dedicated to promoting an active lifestyle for children by introducing sports and fitness in a fun, engaging way. Host schools and organizations sponsor JumpBunch because it builds coordination and confidence and adds much-needed physical exercise to their curriculum. For more information, visit http://www.jumpbunch.com.



About Hope Community Church

Hope Community Church, founded in 1994 is a dynamic, non-denominational church that speaks to Christ-followers and spiritual seeker alike. Committed to communicating the truth from the Bible in a way that's easy for everyone to understand and apply to their daily life, Hope has a membership of 5,000 people strong. To contact Hope Community Church visit http://www.GetHope.Net, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh NC. 27606 or call 919.532.0620.



About Apex Park & Recreation

Apex Park & Recreation offers a variety of programs for all ages from Preschoolers to Seniors. Classes include but are not limited to: preschool arts and crafts, preschool sports and fitness, martial arts, drama, acting, drawing and more.



