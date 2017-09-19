Jungheinrich's Eyefactive Interactive Digital Signage at Trade Fairs

Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Jungheinrich, the manufacturer of high-lift trucks, presented itself with eyefactive interactive multi-touch technology at several international trade fairs. Custom-made touch screens with a display size of over 3.5 square meters impressed the visitors and led to over 50,000 opened media files on four trade fair days.



Jungheinrich, a stock exchange listed company, is committed to innovation and professionalism in its mission statement. As a result, a touch screen with a display size of more than 3.5 m², custom-made by eyefactive GmbH, will be used as part of a new trade fair concept.



Already present at several trade fairs, the new MultiTouch table can be used by interested visitors. Various customized apps ensure that the visitors can get information about Jungheinrich's products and services independently or with the help of the booth personnel. The user guidance is self-explanatory, since the operating system's gesture control scarcely differs from the operation of a smartphone.



Another trend available with the new system is the digital presentation of brochures, catalogs, pictures and videos in any language. These can also be sent by e-mail upon request. Each employee has a personalized marker. If the marker is placed on the touchscreen, the contact data of the employee can be added directly to the e-mail.



The new, interactive MultiTouch installations make its success measurable. By evaluating the usage information, statistics can be generated and key figures can be calculated. Among other things, Jungheinrich found out that more than 50,000 media files were opened and viewed by the visitors at the CeMAT.



