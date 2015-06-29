Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2015 --Millennials are applying for passports and packing their sling bags in ever-increasing numbers, indicate statistics released by the U.S. Department of Education. Why? The siren song of travel and studying abroad.



"All the 'cool kids' realize work and play don't have to be mutually exclusive," says Britt Hysen, 26-year-old editor-in-chief of MiLLENNiAL Magazine, which is tracking the international study trend in an editorial series about studying in the Philippines. "You can get an education while having some of the best adventures of your life in a setting that is pretty close to Paradise."



MiLLENNiAL Magazine's "Why You Should Play in the Philippines" appears in its June issue. The online article is the first installment of a four-part series about studying abroad.



"Studying STEM at Mapúa Institute of Technology would sharpen the minds of students, while letting them travel," says Hysen, "and, tuition is comparable to U.S. fees. Exploring the region with classmates would expose millennials to the Filipino culture as well as provide high-octane adventures just a short distance from the school. That stunning landscape – it'll change you. The beaches, volcanic mountains and vegetation will leave an imprint on students' psyche, forging an unbreakable connection with the majesty of our planet."



Hysen, a millennial herself, and her magazine's video crew have just returned from a stint of immersion journalism in southeast Asia, visiting Mapúa Institute of Technology in Manila, where international and local students study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and other coursework. The magazine crew also checked out the local nightlife scene and options for students with free time on the weekends. What they found was off the charts!



"Millennials crave adventure," says Hysen. "Because of social media and TV, they have grown up with global awareness. More than acquiring material goods, young adults want to experience the world and what it has to offer. They want to "do" and "document." What better place to learn than the exotic Philippines?"



More than 80,000 American college students study away each academic year, reports the United States Network for Education Information (USNEI), an arm of the U.S. Department of Education. This number has grown steadily at about a 2 percent rate. While approximately 60 percent of American study-abroad students head to Europe, a growing number are choosing academic adventures in Latin America, Australia and Asia.



"Young adults can benefit greatly from study-abroad programs. Such educational opportunities move people out of their comfort zone and promote maturity. Ultimately, studying at Mapúa would be a great adventure," says Hysen.



Mapúa Institute of Technology is a non-sectarian, research-oriented Filipino institute with campuses in Manila, Intramuros and Makati. Mapúa was founded by Filipino architect Don Tomas Mapúa, a 1925 graduate of Cornell University, and is considered one of the premiere engineering schools in the Philippines. The STEM school also is known for its architecture and other science programs at the graduate, undergraduate and high school levels. Coursework is offered in computer science, accounting, psychology, information technology, nursing, business management, digital cinema, multimedia arts and sciences, tech communication, entrepreneurship, and hotel and restaurant management.



Watch the behind-the-scenes video of the MiLLENNiAL editorial crew, providing ample evidence to support why US college students should consider studying abroad.



