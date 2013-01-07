JA New York Receives Funding and Volunteers from TD Ameritrade

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) today announced a continuation of a partnership with TD Ameritrade to provide financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and college and career programming to benefit local NYC and Long Island students. TD Ameritrade has also committed employee volunteers to help deliver these programs.



“We are excited to team with TD Ameritrade to provide young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices,” said Joseph Peri, president of JA New York. “The much-needed grant and volunteer support will allow JA New York to expand our important programming locally.”



According to Joseph Peri, JA New York will receive a $5,000 gift to support general program delivery. “Teaming up with Junior Achievement gives us the opportunity for a unified program throughout our network of 105 branches across the U.S. and the chance for our Associates to share their talents and time in an incredibly impactful way,” says David Lynch, Managing Director, Retail Sales, TD Ameritrade, Inc.



Nationwide, TD Ameritrade is supporting 20 JA Areas (including eight new areas in FY 2013).



About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is a local affiliate of JA USA®, the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school, knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Visit http://www.jany.org for more information.



About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Millions of investors and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) have turned to TD Ameritrade’s (NYSE: AMTD) technology, people and education to help make investing and trading easier to understand and do. Online, or over the phone. In a branch, or with an independent RIA. First-timer, or sophisticated trader. Our clients want to take control, and we help them decide how—bringing Wall Street to Main Street for more than 36 years. TD Ameritrade has time and again been recognized as a leader in investment services. Please visit TD Ameritrade’s newsroom or http://www.amtd.com for more information.



Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (http://www.finra.org) SIPC (http://www.SIPC.org) /NFA (http://www.nfa.futures.org). TD Ameritrade, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.



Junior Achievement USA® and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other's policies and services.