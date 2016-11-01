Junkyard Dog Partners with BizIQ

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2016 --Junkyard Dog, the premier junk vehicle buyer in Fort Lauderdale, FL, announced it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company based in Phoenix that works with owners of small businesses across North America.



In this new partnership with BizIQ, Junkyard Dog seeks to enhance its online presence and build on its customer base throughout Florida. BizIQ employs a strategy built mostly on search engine optimization, which helps customers better find companies like Junkyard Dog when performing Google searches for local businesses. Additionally, BizIQ created a brand new company website for the junkyard, as well as a new marketing campaign that features a pair of monthly blog posts and better overall communication tactics with current and prospective customers.



The new Junkyard Dog website, developed by BizIQ, prioritizes timely and informative content related to the company's services. All website content will be professionally written, and the site will also provide a variety of ways in which customers can reach out to the junkyard to learn more about getting cash for cars in Fort Lauderdale, FL.



"Our company has built an outstanding reputation for purchasing wrecked vehicles at fair prices thanks to our decade of service in the area," said Karl Moforis, owner of Junkyard Dog. "With more people searching for local businesses on the Internet than ever before, being able to build up our digital marketing presence has become extremely important. We are pleased to be working with BizIQ to accomplish this, and have been very satisfied with the results we have seen so far."



About Junkyard Dog

Founded in 2006, Junkyard Dog is a family-owned and operated company that offers both one-hour pickups and scheduled pickups for junked cars.



For more information about the company's services, visit http://www.junkyarddogonline.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.