Jupiter Light Lodge F&AM #340 and Hope Center for Autism 10th Annual Golf Tournament

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --Jupiter Light Lodge #340 of Free and Accepted Masons is having their 10th annual golf tournament which will take place this year in support of kids with autism. The event will be held on September 24 at the PGA National Estate Golf Course, Bay Hill Drive. The proceeds from the event will go towards The Hope Center for Autism, Stuart Florida.



A day out clubbing in the sun amidst the rolling greens can also do greater good for the world, and this year's annual golfing tournament will be devoted to highlight the cause of autistic children and their families. All funds will help schooling for children ages 3 years to 2nd grade, family support and training as well as community education. The annual golf tournament will kickstart at 9 am. Registration will start at 8:00 AM. You can register online at http://www.jupiterlightlodge.com/golf or at the event.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1 in 68 American children fall on the autism spectrum, an increase of 600 percent over the last twenty years. The Hope Center is a public charter school for children with autism and related disabilities, offering pre-kindergarten to grade 2 schooling. It offers a low staff to student ratio for individualized attention and an intensive education based on the methodology of applied behavior analysis.



We are looking for sponsors and golfers. The sponsorships are are available in various categories, ranging from Tee ($150) and Hole ($200) sponsorship's to Learning ($2,500) and Hope ($5,000). For golfers it is $150.00 per golfer or $500 per foursome. This includes golf and lunch. Jupiter Light Lodge is a not-for-profit, tax exempt, volunteer organization, and The Hope Center is a 501c(3) non-profit corporation.



The event is an annual feature organized by the Jupiter Light Masonic Lodge No. 340 F&AM, part of the global freemasonry organization whose ranks have included some of the most famous figures in history, politics, religion and entertainment. Organized into grand lodges, the fraternal community is open to men of all races, religions and political leanings of good repute. The organization promotes the intrinsic values of individual progress, tolerance, brotherly love, charity and the search for truth.



The Hope Center offers a public charter school for children with autism and related disabilities in pre kindergarten through grade two. The Hope Center offers a curriculum guided by the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and utilizes low staff to student ratios to provide an individualized, comprehensive, and intensive educational program for each of our students. All of our individual education plans are overseen by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and implemented by a teacher certified in Exceptional Student Education and trained and experienced paraprofessionals and therapists.



The Hope Center is a public school, and therefore does not charge tuition. Similar private schools charge upwards of $36,000 per year.



Venue: PGA National Estate Golf Course, Bay Hill Drive, West Palm Beach, Florida

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tickets: $150 per player, golf and lunch, $500 per foursome, golf and lunch

Registration: 8 am

Shotgun start: 9 am

Online registration: http://jupiterlightlodge.com/golf



To know more, please visit: http://www.jupiterlightlodge.com/golf