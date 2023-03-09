Jury Awards $21.2 Million to Roman Family in U-Haul Negligence Case

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2023 --Newport Beach, California, March 8, 2023 - The Law Offices of Ted B. Wacker ("TBW Law") and The Law Offices of Haytham Faraj are proud to announce that their co-trial team of Haytham Faraj and Ted Wacker secured a verdict of $21.2 million for the Roman family in the case of Roman v U-Haul. The jury awarded this verdict after two weeks of trial in the Los Angeles Superior Court - Antelope Valley (Lancaster).



The case was brought against U-Haul when one of their employees attempted an unsafe pass on a road with only one lane in each direction, resulting in a head-on collision with Mr. Roman's vehicle. Mr. Roman suffered injuries to his head, neck, shoulder, elbow and knee, leading to surgeries on his right elbow and left knee.



The defense argued that negligence on behalf of the plaintiff should limit damages to less than one million dollars while plaintiffs claimed damages closer to $23 million. However, after careful deliberation, the jury found for Mr. Roman and awarded him over $21 Million for his pain and suffering as well as medical expenses incurred due to the accident.



"We are pleased with the outcome," said Haytham Faraj, "This verdict is a testament to justice being served for the Roman family. Mr. Roman will never be the same again due to the nature of his injuries but we hope this verdict will now be paid by Uhaul to allow him to move on with his life and take care of his medical expenses over his lifetime."



Ted Wacker added "We believe this award will help ensure that the Roman family can move forward from this tragedy without worry about medical bills or lost wages. This was a case that had to be tried to a jury in light of the fact that Uhaul had only offered the family $2 Million prior to trial for the catastrophic injuries they caused Mr. Roman. And we hope the jury's verdict of $21 Million has sent U-Haul a message to take full responsibility for the damages they caused."



At TBW Law we are committed to providing our clients with the best legal representation possible so they can receive justice for any wrong doings they have experienced. We are proud to have been able to provide Mr. Roman with such a successful outcome from this case against U-Haul and and look forward to continuing our mission to protect those who need it most.



