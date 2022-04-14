"Just How Nazi Is Ukraine? Considerations for Global Investors and Multinational Corporations" Publication

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2022 --Unless you're only semi-literate or have been living under a rock, you are no doubt aware that Nazism and corruption are major problems in Ukraine. But just how Nazi is Ukraine? The answer is that Nazism is flat out endemic in Ukrainian culture and any attempt to deny that fact is purely dishonest.



Bruin Financial Management has compiled a jacket on Nazism in Ukraine which can be downloaded for free in pdf form, fully referenced, here. The jacket, which is titled "Just How Nazi is Ukraine? Considerations for Global Investors and Multinational Corporations" appears in this article below the dashed line, without references.



Nazis in Ukraine are becoming ever increasingly armed with heavy weapons such as Javelin and Stinger missiles which may be used to terrorize Europe for years to come.



This matters as not merely a moral hazard for global investors and multinational corporations, but as a public relations nightmare as historians will not be kind to those who collaborate with Nazis, and sophisticated entities will not be treated as having been merely naïve.



It's hard to believe that this even has to be said, but the US American people view Nazis as bad and view Nazi collaborators and sympathizers as traitors who spit on the graves of our veterans. Those who cross this redline do so at their own peril.



You can be certain that someone somewhere is keeping a list.



Just How Nazi is Ukraine? Considerations for Global Investors and Multinational Corporations



- Since the 2014 violent coup in Ukraine that removed a democratically elected president, Ukraine has been erecting Nazi monuments nearly every week. As of January 2021, Ukraine's cities have hundreds of public monuments to Nazis consisting of large outdoor statutes, large outdoor plaques, museums, and schools dedicated to key Nazi figures as well as many hundreds of streets named after them. Some of the Nazis most commonly celebrated with monuments in Ukraine include Stepan Bandera, Yaroslav Stetsko, and Roman Shukhevych. Stepan Bandera and Yaroslav Stetsko were the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, Bandera Faction (OUN-B) who formulated OUN-B's Nazi incorporation and much of OUN-B's plan to systematically exterminate Jews leading it to participate in the slaughter thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. Apologists often cite the fact that Bandera and Stetsko were later temporarily jailed by the Germans, but this was because Bandera and Stetsko were dead set on establishing a new Ukrainian state and were mistaken in their belief that their German partnership would help facilitate it. Roman Shukhevych was a leader in a German Nazi battalion and the commander of the OUN-controlled militia, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army which murdered thousands of Jews and 70,000-100,000 Poles.



- In 2015, Ukraine passed a law designating two WW2 Nazi paramilitaries as heroes: the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. Ukraine has threatened prosecution against anyone who denies the hero status of these Nazi paramilitaries.



- In 2018, Ukraine banned books that detail the true history of Ukrainian Nazi paramilitaries and other murderous Ukrainian anti-Semites.



- In 2018, a WW2 Nazi paramilitary chant was made the official salute of the Ukrainian Army.



- In 2018, Ukraine made WW2 Nazi paramilitary leader Stepan Bandera's birthday a national holiday.



- Nazi groups have led the attacks on the Donbas region of Ukraine which killed over 3,300 unarmed civilians between April 2014 - June 2021.



- Current militant Nazi organizations in Ukraine include: Right Sector (Pravyi Sektor), C14, Azov Battalion, and Centuria among others.



- The Bandera worshipping Right Sector initiated the 2014 coup of a democratically elected president. Right Sector operates the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, a large private military with many thousands of members that have done much of the attacks on civilians in the Donbas region of Ukraine.



- In 2021, current Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, awarded Right Sector Commander, Dmytro Kotsyubaylo, the "Hero of Ukraine" award. Also in 2021, founder of Right Sector, Dmytro Yarosh, was appointed as an advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



- C14, which has received funding and authority from the Ukrainian Government, has underwent a series of systematic attacks on Roma Gypsies, sometimes assisted in the violence by Ukrainian police.



- Azov Battalion was officially incorporated into the Ukrainian National Guard in 2014 and its vigilante team, National Militia, patrols the streets alongside police. Azov Battalion's first commander, Andriy Biletsky, served in the Ukrainian Parliament from 2014-2019 and penned a manifesto stating that Ukrainian nationalists must "lead the white nations of the world in a final crusade for their survival, a crusade against the Semite-led Untermenschen [German for subhumans]."



- Former Azov Battalion Deputy Commander, Vadym Troyan, was appointed as Kyiv's Chief of Police in 2015 and as the Deputy Chief of National Police in 2019.



- In 2016, the Ukrainian Parliament elected Andriy Parubiy as Speaker of Parliament. Parubiy is the founder of the Nazi groups Social National Party of Ukraine and the Patriots of Ukraine which later became the core of Azov Battalion.



- Ukraine is a main hub for training Nazis worldwide. Between 2015-2020, an estimated 17,000 people came to Ukraine internationally for military training from the Azov Battalion, and globally no other white supremacist group can match its recruitment strength. The Azov Battalion's main recruitment center, The Cossak House, was loaned to them by the Ukrainian government. Azov Battalion also has a youth summer camp for aspiring young Nazi internationals.



- Centuria is an elite Nazi group of military academy cadets and graduates that seek to shape the Ukrainian military's policies from within.



- In 2017, there were more incidents of anti-Semitism in Ukraine than in all of the rest of Eastern Europe/the former Soviet countries combined.



- Current Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has attempted to use his Jewish ancestry as a shield stating that he is Jewish and therefore cannot be a Nazi, thus seeking to erase the evil mass murderous deeds of many Jewish Nazis throughout history such as Chaim Rumkowsky, Ans Van Dijk, Jozef Szerynski, and Abraham Ganwajch who conspired in the murder of hundreds of thousands of Jews.



- Current Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has also said, "There are indisputable heroes. Stepan Bandera is a hero for a certain part of Ukrainians, and this is a normal and cool thing."