Just in Time for Christmas: Jesus Themed iOS Emoji Sticker Keyboard Launches in App Store

Nassau, Bahamas -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2016 --JESUMOJI, the newest custom keyboard to come to the Apple App Store, allows users to bless their every day.



The App was released on December 18, 2016.



The App is for people looking to bring Jesus into their day-to-day lives, as well as those who simply want some heavenly imagery to add to their text and social media interactions.



This App is truly for everyone - people of all ages will enjoy this new addition to their iPhone keyboard.



The App gives you the ability to add a whole new "keyboard" to your iOS 10 devices. The keyboard allows users to add one of many depictions of Jesus to their conversations, Tweets, or other messages with a single tap.



JESUMOJI will be available worldwide, from December 18th for $1.99 (US). Future updates will make additional poses, as well as other figures available.



For more information, or to contact, visit http://jesumoji.com or email team@jesumoji.com.



Contact:

Nick McCartney

Chief Marketing Officer

team@jesumoji.com

647-629-4147

http://jesumoji.com