Just in Time to Get Slim for Summertime Chicago Liposuction by Lift Body Center Now Accepts BitPay

Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2019 --Making it almost too easy to be svelte for summer, Chicago Liposuction by Lift Body Center announces a new payment option. Always on trend for all things technology-based, they have now partnered with BitPay to make paying for plastic surgery conveniently crypto. The newly launched service allows their customers to pay for a new streamlined version of themselves via one of the nation's top secure bitcoin payment services. Bitcoin for a new bod says technology has come to play. Welcome to the future of payments.



Dr. Brian Rosett of Chicago Liposuction by Lift Body Center said, "We have always been committed to embracing new technology for all of our services so, it's not a stretch for us to adopt cryptocurrency as a payment option. The marketplace is continually changing, and we will always endeavor to be a part of that."



Noted for utilizing up-to-the-minute techniques for liposuction in Chicago, Rossett and his colleagues make use of an impressive list of surgical treatments for losing weight. One of their most popular services is Laser Lipo which literally melts the fat first to make it easier to remove from the body. A faster and somewhat safer technique is the use of a high-pressure water jet to loosen fat cells called Waterlipo™. Finally, the Power Assisted Liposuction technique is also available. It uses a specially designed tool to employ a spinning rotation powered by compressed air to provide desired results.



Tasked to bring the latest trends in liposuction to those who want to slenderize key areas like the abs, flanks, and waistline, the LIPO360 Weekend Sale for $1,000 off is also on tap.



