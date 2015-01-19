Recently published research from GlobalData, "Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Vermillion, Inc. (Vermillion) is a healthcare service provider. The company develops and commercializes multi-marker, diagnostic tests, which addresses unmet needs in gynecologic oncology and women's health. It manufactures OVA1 product. Vermillion's research and development center develops and validates biomarkers and algorithms. The company collaborates with other academic institutions in oncology, cardiology and women's health. It partners with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, University of Kentucky, and Stanford University. The company offers its services to patients in various states in the country. Vermillion is headquartered in Austin, Texas, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Vermillion, Inc.
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc
- Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio
