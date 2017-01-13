Just Released - the Poetic Heart: A LGBT Socially Aware Artistic Collaboration

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2017 --The Poetic Heart, officially published this week, uses the creative dimensions of poetry and art to explore love, LGBT concerns, experiences, and emotional expression. This compelling work will engage those interested in exploring the socially aware arts of our times.



An artistic collaboration between artist Nicholas Oliver and poet David Russo, The Poetic Heart uses and innovative and entertaining marriage of art and poetry to conduct readers on a journey of the human spirit.



"Our book takes the raw, emotional feelings that come with both poetry and art, and puts them together for one finished, collaborative experience that will delve deep into any reader's heart," said Nicholas Oliver, Co-Creator of The Poetic Heart. "This is a book that touches on everything from universal love, to the experiences of the LGBT community, and we wanted to provide a dual-artistic path to each topic issue."



Both Oliver and Russo are proud gay men with deep-rooted affiliation and advocacy in the greater LGBT and human rights community, which boldly inform their work. Oliver's work is striking and provides a vivid glimpse into the heart of a unique artist.



Russo is heavily influenced by the work of Steven Reigns, Inaugural Poet Laureate of West Hollywood, together with Hunter Lee Hughes, Producer/Director of the film Guys Reading Poems. Both are creative influences on Russo and encouraged him to confront his fears and memories.



"We want to thank everyone for supporting our art. We believe that understanding the human experience will make the world a better place. It is our hope that this book makes a small contribution toward that goal," said Dave Russo.



The Poetic Heart is available for purchase on the artist's websites. The book's brand can be followed on major social media platforms for upcoming updates, and small biographies of both Russo and Oliver can be read on the book's website. Numerous recitals and media appearances have been scheduled.



For more information, visit: http://www.poeticheartbook.com/.



