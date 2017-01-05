"Just Try It Wyatt" Teaching Kids New Things

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --"Just try it Wyatt," is a children's book that teaches the importance of trying new things. The story follows Wyatt, the little fox who is very set in his ways, but discovers that trying new things can be fun and exciting!



Michigan author and former school teacher, Kelsey Fox, loves to write about what she knows best, and all her characters are based on students she has known through her teaching career, children of friends, and of course family. She loves to incorporate what she knows into her work because it makes stories that the reader can relate to and teaches life lessons.



All of Kelsey's books are unique because of three components: the story, the facts, and the interaction. Each book contains a children's story teaching them a little life lesson. Then, there is a factual page with information about one of the animals in the story. Finally, the book ends with an interactive worksheet where the reader can respond to questions about the lessons in the story and how they relate to their life. The illustrations in "Just try it Wyatt," captured the theme of the book with great color, bringing the characters to life for the reader.



"Just try it Wyatt," is the first book in the "Wyatt" series teaching the reader about the importance of trying new things. "For this first book, I want my readers to walk away wanting to try new things," expressed Fox. "I want children to understand that the world is full of endless possibilities and experiences and not to turn things down or away just because they are new or different."



Saturday, January 28th at 11:00am, during story time, at the Madison Heights Library, Kelsey Fox will read for the first time her new book, "Please be quiet Wyatt" and kids favorite, "Just try it Wyatt".



"As a former kindergarten teacher I try to tailor my books to lower elementary levels. I write my books with words that younger children frequent often so they can be active in the reading process," shares Fox. "I also like to introduce newer and more difficult words so their minds are stretched and challenged. I try to keep patterns in my book so they can develop a rhythm and read fluently."



Visit the Kelsey Fox's website at http://www.booksbykelseyfox.com