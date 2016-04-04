Just Wedding Cars Launch Sydney Airport Pick Up Service

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2016 --A luxury wedding car hire company is pleased to announce they now offer a luxury Sydney Airport Pick Up Service. The service allows people to arrive or to be picked up at Sydney Airport in style and comfort. The Sydney Airport Pick Up service has been made available by Just Wedding Cars, Sydney's leading car hire company for weddings.



Sydney Just Wedding Cars who have become the company to turn to when a bride and groom want to arrive at their wedding in style have now expanded their service to allow people using Sydney Airport to arrive in comfort and style before their flight. The affordable Sydney Airport Pick Up service offers passengers who have been on a long flight to travel home feeling relaxed.



A spokesman for Just Wedding Cars said: "Our Sydney Airport Pick Up service allows people travelling to and from the airport to travel in style and comfort. It is an affordable service that will turn heads when the passenger steps out of the luxury vehicle."



The airport pick up service has received rave reviews with many not believing how affordable the service was. It's a perfect option for people wishing to be picked up at the airport instead of using an overcrowded bus or waiting for a taxi.



The vehicles have plenty of room for luggage, providing more room than the average taxi or airport transport service. The service is easy to use, the person wishing to be picked up or taken to Sydney Airport simply needs to contact Sydney Just Wedding Cars and let the customer service team know the time of the flight. A luxury vehicle will then be arranged to pick the customer up from the airport or from their home to get to Sydney Airport in time for their flight.



About Just Wedding Cars

Just Wedding Cars is not just another bridal car hire service. Founded on the principal of taking pride in enhancing their customer big event, Just Wedding Cars exists to give people the level of professional service they deserve and memories that will last beyond the occasion.



