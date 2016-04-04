Just Wedding Cars Launch Sydney School Formal Car Hire

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2016 --A school formal in Sydney is one of the biggest days in a young person's life. It's a night they will look back on with fond memories for the rest of their life. That is why Just Wedding Cars, a leading professional Sydney luxury car hire company have now made available a service that will help young adults to make their school formal even more memorable.



Just Wedding Cars has now launched a Sydney school formal car hire service, which will allow young adults to arrive at their school ball in style. They will arrive at the school formal in style in a luxury car of their choice, driven by a professional driver. The service is affordable and allows the young adult to turn heads as they arrive for one of the best nights of their life.



A spokesman for Just Wedding Cars said: "School formals are very important and everyone who has been to one remembers every single detail. We decided to launch our service to help young adults make the night even more special."



The cost of the service can be reduced even further by sharing the luxury vehicle with friends. Sharing a luxury vehicle for a school ball in Sydney can be exciting, sharing the same experience and having fun for the biggest date of the year.



Just Wedding Cars provide a friendly service and parents, and their children can come and view all the cars available and choose which vehicle is best for them. All services can be tailor made to suit any event.



To learn more about the popular Sydney wedding car hire service, please visit http://www.justweddingcars.com.au



