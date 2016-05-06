Just Wedding Cars Says Sydney Weddings Are Becoming More Popular with Americans

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2016 --Sydney has become one of the most popular places to get married according to Just Wedding Cars. The leading Sydney wedding car hire company said it has seen an increase in the number of Americans who come to Sydney for their wedding. The wedding experts believe more Americans are getting married in Sydney due to the money they can save and so they can combine their honeymoon with their wedding.



Last year over 118,000 people got married in Australia. A large number of those people got married in Sydney with many of them being American couples. Sydney has always been a popular destination for overseas couples, but Just Wedding Cars believes more Americans are choosing Sydney due to it being more affordable to get married.



Getting married in America has increased and for many couples, it has become unaffordable. Just Wedding Cars has said Sydney provides the bride and groom with a more cost effective way to have a spectacular wedding. With the low cost wedding venues available, and by combining the honeymoon with the wedding, the wedding experts believe Sydney has become the number one place to get married for affordability.



A spokesman for Just Wedding Cars said: "By having a wedding and a honeymoon in the same place it reduces the cost of the wedding even more."



The Sydney wedding car hire company expects the number of American couples looking to get married in Sydney to increase, and they also believe more people from the UK will choose Sydney as their wedding location.



Just Wedding Cars who not only provide the wedding car for the happy day for people visiting Sydney to get married, they can also provide luxury transport from the airport to their hotel. With their experts on hand, they can offer professional advice for people looking to get married in Sydney.



The luxury range of wedding vehicles available include:



Ford 1966 Mustang Wedding Car Convertible

Cadillac Convertible Wedding Car 1959 Vintage



7 Seater Car Hire Sydney – Stretch Chrysler Limo 300c



Just Wedding Cars has become one of the most recommended Sydney wedding car hire companies with American couples, and as such the number of bookings by American tourists increased last year.



