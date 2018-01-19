Just1 Shoes Lets Users Create Custom, Personalized Sneakers at Affordable Prices

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2018 --Just1 Shoes is an innovative company that gives customers the power to create sneakers with their own custom designs. Founder Matthew Lee started the company after he grew tired of wearing the same shoes as everyone else. In purchasing all of the materials to customize his own sneakers, he ended up paying nearly double what the sneakers themselves were worth.



To combat this problem, he sourced high-quality sneakers, paints and brushes, putting them all together in a convenient DIY kit that costs just marginally more than a typical pair of sneakers. The shoes included in the kit are basic slip-ons. Their simple styling provides the perfect blank canvas for customers to create unique designs.



The kit also includes a set of 12 non-toxic acrylic paints, along with primer and finisher. A set of 10 brushes in varying sizes is also included. Rounding out the kit are painter's tape and easy-to-follow instructions.



In addition to creating custom shoes for themselves, customers can also sell their creations online to other sneaker enthusiasts, creating their own businesses. Designers can even develop specific custom kits to help others recreate their designs for themselves. The brand also plans to host monthly contests where customers can submit their designs for the chance to win prizes.



In an effort to get the company off the ground, the creators plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with an estimated launch date of January 22nd. The campaign will have a funding goal of $30,000. In order to receive the money, the campaign must hit its funding target by the end of the campaign period.



The funds raised will go towards updating the company's website to accommodate store and marketplace features. In the store, customers can buy the custom shoe kits. The marketplace area of the site will allow designers to sell their shoes to other customers. Shoppers will also be able to commission artists to create shoes for them.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be rewarded for their donations. Starting at just $20, backers will receive discounts on shoe kits for children. Contributions of $25 or more will earn discounts for adult shoe kits. The kits will be ready to ship out by the end of January, and those who contribute to the campaign will receive their orders first.