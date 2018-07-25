JustBeachyDesign.com Encourages Customers to Bring the Beach Home

Blaine, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Lisa is thrilled to announce the creation and launch of http://JustBeachyDesign.com. The website is designed to give home owners the selection of quality decor they need to create a coastal theme in their home. From kitchen to bathroom to bedroom, in the living room or the office, customers shopping the website can find décor to add to their current theme or to start from scratch. Inside the home, customers can brighten up their decorations with nautical lanterns, hooks, wall hangings, garland and more. Out in the lawn and garden, beachy accents like oceanic tea light holders, decorative bowls, wall clocks and other beautiful options are available. For a comfortable day on the beach, JustBeachyDesign.com also offers beach carts and collapsible wagons that are simple to use and store.



JustBeachyDesign.com was designed with a vision to help home owners bring the beach into their home with gorgeous nautical accents. Lisa has a special relationship with the ocean; the beach is her happy place, where she can experience the spirituality of the power of the waves and the embrace of the sun. By combining the quality selection of beachy accents on the website with her own passion for interior decorating, Lisa offers personalized suggestions for creating unique centerpieces in the home. Customers on the website can receive customized recommendations for home décor, along with friendly customer service and prompt delivery.



As the JustBeachyDesign.com continues to grow and mature, Lisa is excited to offer new categories and products for customers to explore to create a welcoming beachy home. In home décor, customers can look forward to even more bedroom products, including nautically-themed bedding, quilts, shams and throw pillows. For outdoors, the website will offer more coastal-inspired furniture and additional products for enjoying the beach, like umbrellas, coolers and more.



To complement the main website, Lisa has also launched a blog at https://JustBeachyBlog.com. Posts on the new blog will include new product updates, additional product information and tips and tricks for successful beachy decoration.



About JustBeachyDesign.com

JustBeachyDesign.com is a division of Watersedge Unlimited LLC, which is owned and operated by Lisa, a web entrepreneur.



Lisa

http://JustBeachyDesign.com