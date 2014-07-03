Justin Goldsmith and Jenna Newhart Among Actors Being Considered for You've Got the Part Partner Roles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --You've Got the Part announced the launch of a new innovative way for actors to submit for roles in commercials, music videos, television and film. Global-Mahvrick has clients from production companies, print magazines and even produces its own lifestyle television series such as "Very Cool Now" (http://www.fanaticfarm.tv/videos/229/very-cool-now-presents-top-5-and-5) produced by Oliver Del Camino, which also airs a web version on www.fanaticfarm.tv. "Both Justin (Alabama) and Jenna (Florida) came to LA to meet with executives of Mahvrick and Global Entertainment Holdings (OTC: GBHL). Attended events and meetings. Justin and Jenna also came to us through our casting calls over the past 30 days. Now Justin is being considered for projects managed by You've Got the Part. Jenna has already been casted by a Mahvrick client project, "Archangels of Justice"," says Mahvrick.



Mahvrick's partner, Global Entertainment (GBHL) has produced over 20 films through its subsidiary, Global Universal Film Group, with well known faces and has numerous well known shareholders in the entertainment industry. Mahvrick's music division is also looking for talent for the week of MTV Music awards in Los Angeles to host and to perform at events produced by You've Got the Part production partners. Last week we had major celebrities, models and sports stars from Carol Rodriguez Olympic Athlete (PR), Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Dale Godboldo attend events of Global-Mahvrick clients.



Global Entertainment Holdings (OTC: GBHL) announced that it has formed a joint venture entity with Mahvrick Casting Division, in which the new entity, Global-Mahvrick, LLC will use the trademarked and business copyrighted technology of Global Entertainment’s “You’ve Got the Part” to launch a new crowd-promotion social network platform.



About Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBHL): GBHL is a publicly-held entertainment company with the goal of building a worldwide entertainment and media organization with domestic and foreign subsidiaries, affiliates and/or joint venture partners. GBHL operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global Universal Film Group (Film Production & sales), Global Entertainment Media (media content delivery; the “i-HUB”) and Global Entertainment Film Fund, LLC (Film Slate Financing). The Company is determined to stay on the cutting edge of social networking and media distribution through its wholly-owned subsidiary, You’ve Got The Part, Inc. You’ve Got the Part plans to capitalize on the current popularity of Hollywood and reality-based programming by offering participants small roles online, in a Hollywood movie or video production, for which anyone with access to a digital camera can apply. The Company also utilizes joint ventures to maximize revenue while reducing equity exposure. Recently announced joint ventures in the areas of film productions, tech-education and social media promotion with Global-Mahvrick, LLC, further GBHL’s corporate goals.



About Mahvrick

Mahvrick Casting (DE) a division of Mahvrick (Richard V. Mahee backwards – www.Mahvrick.com) headed up by the former private investment banker, has strategic business relationships with major service providers in the news, music and video distribution industries. Mahvrick's client's have over Two Hundred and Fifty (250) million records sold worldwide in both rock and urban genres. Mahvrick and Global Entertainment Holdings (OTC: GBHL) are partners in a joint venture entity whose purpose is to raise global awareness, finance, and distribute content from individuals, as well as budding stars who want a part in a music video, commercial, DVD or a Film produced by Global-Mahvrick and its clients or partners.



For more information on the Company, please visit our websites at: www.Global-GBHL.com, www.GlobalUniversal.com, or email the Company at: info@globaluniversal.com.



Safe Harbor

