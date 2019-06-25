Justin Goodbread of FinanciallySimple.com Publishes Business Growth Book

Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --Locally recognized and nationally renowned financial advisor, wealth manager, entrepreneur, business strategist, educator, writer, and speaker Justin Goodbread, CFP®, CEPA®, CVGA® announces the publication of his first book, The Ultimate Sale: A Financially Simple Guide to Selling Your Business for Maximum Profit.



Although other professionals have written about financial planning or business planning, none has recognized the integration between the two like Goodbread does in this book. Specifically, he bases his work on the premise that "80 percent of business owners' net worth is tied up in their business." In other words, business owners invest a great amount of their personal money into their business, making it their largest asset. Therefore, they cannot separate their personal financial planning from their business planning, especially if they hope to make the sale of their business their ticket to retirement.



In The Ultimate Sale, Goodbread uses financially simple terms and real-world examples to show business owners how to get the greatest return on their investment into their business. Specifically, he shows them "how to create value and accelerate growth in [their] company to sell the business for top dollar within ten years' time." He expertly walks business owners through appraisals, improvements, listings, offers, purchase agreements, and closings so they know how to prepare their company for sale and sell it for profit.



This may be his first book, but this is not Goodbread's first written publication. In fact, he has published more than 500 articles on Financially Simple, his online education portal for business owners. Additionally, he has written for Forbes, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and Nerd Wallet.



Yet, for Justin, that's not enough. "Anyone can write a blog," he says, "but not everyone can write a book. I don't want to be merely a writer; I want to be an author. But I don't want to be just any author. I want to be a New-York Times' best-selling author." With a wink of his eye, he then quips, "I'm sending the first copy of my book to my college English professor who said I'd never write anything 'worth reading!'"



Hear Justin's reasons for writing The Ultimate Sale: https://youtu.be/Q-FpoIgyIAo

Find more info on The Ultimate Sale at: https://financiallysimple.com/book/

Find more info on Justin at: https://financiallysimple.com/justingoodbread/



Media contact:

John Goethert

Heritage Investors

11470 Parkside Dr. Suite 201

Knoxville, TN 37934

Email: jgoethert@heritageinvestor.com